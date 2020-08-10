First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 150,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 142,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 48,683 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.31. Columbia Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,096. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

