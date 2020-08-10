First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Tri-Continental worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TY opened at $26.42 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $29.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

