First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 118.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,503,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 76.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1,788.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 929,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 507,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $23.51 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

