First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.6% in the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 312,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 157,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 582.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 261.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,406 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.09. Bilibili Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

