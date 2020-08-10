First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 222,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,470,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 211.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 87,363 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

PG&E stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

