First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,072 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

