First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,559,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23,347.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

