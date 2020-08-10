First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,540,717 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,540,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3,134.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 98,562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 251,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 43,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

