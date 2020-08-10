First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,261 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $156,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $92,183.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,151.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

