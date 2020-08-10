First Trust Advisors LP Sells 441,158 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,158 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of SITE Centers worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,546,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 837,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.