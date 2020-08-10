First Trust Advisors LP Sells 613,362 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.99. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

