First Trust Advisors LP Sells 972,387 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 972,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KT were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KT by 580.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. KT Corp has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

A number of research firms have commented on KT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

