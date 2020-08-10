First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Inovalon worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 22.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $645,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INOV opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,516,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

