GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 350.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,673 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GameStop worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $13,337,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $11,016,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 644.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 338,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $724,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.99. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

