Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GEI. CIBC increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.87.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.42%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

