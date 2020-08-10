Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEI. CSFB increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.87.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.70. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.42%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

