Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.61.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$26.32 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$18.88 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.54%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

