Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Up 5.3%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.33, 199,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 296,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several research firms have commented on GLRE. BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Faramarz Romer sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $184,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

