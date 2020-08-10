Gregory L. Henslee Sells 2,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $465.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.58 and its 200-day moving average is $394.19. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,679,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

