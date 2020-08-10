Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Up 5.5%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.90 and last traded at $79.78, 979,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 609,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $31,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $4,125,741.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

