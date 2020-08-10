Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.04, 7,000,449 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 8,743,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after buying an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,982,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,039,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,398,000 after buying an additional 1,179,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,304,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 662,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

