Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hanmi Financial worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bonita Lee purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Ahn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,710 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $10.11 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

