HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 699,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $509.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

