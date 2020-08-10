Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Up 5.9%

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.22, 282,834 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 267,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBK. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $407.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 88.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 72.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

