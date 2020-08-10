Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CSFB

CSFB restated their neutral rating on shares of Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$6.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.66. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

