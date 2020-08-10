IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

IGM opened at C$33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.06. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$782.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.1800003 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

