IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IGM. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$33.08 on Friday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$782.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.1800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

