Imperial Oil’s (IMO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.94.

TSE:IMO opened at C$21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

