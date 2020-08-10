Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $42.97, approximately 124,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 112,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $823.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 49.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after buying an additional 217,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

