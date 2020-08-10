Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.79.

INE opened at C$22.37 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.97 and a 1-year high of C$23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -113.78%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

