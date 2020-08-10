Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,110,700.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.07, for a total transaction of C$1,110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,311,071.68.

Marc Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Legault sold 2 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.08, for a total transaction of C$168.16.

On Thursday, May 14th, Marc Legault sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.68, for a total transaction of C$468,400.00.

AEM opened at C$110.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion and a PE ratio of 63.53. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$112.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.