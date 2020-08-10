Insider Selling: Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $1,264,068.73 in Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $1,264,068.73. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,244.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $1,035,891.94.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $1,094,634.86.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Satish Mehta sold 62,545 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $2,980,894.70.

On Monday, June 15th, Satish Mehta sold 29,236 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,392,803.04.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $54.91 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of -0.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 642.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

