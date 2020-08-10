Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells $1,936,200.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -316.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 224.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after buying an additional 314,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

