Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells $2,035,264.36 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard A. Gottscho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $372.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

