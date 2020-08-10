Insider Selling: Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$880,000.00 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) insider Peter Gill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.01), for a total transaction of A$880,000.00 ($602,739.73).

The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. Supply Network Limited has a 12-month low of A$2.99 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of A$4.50 ($3.08).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited engages in the provision of aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. It sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

