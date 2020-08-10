Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $14,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

