Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Inter Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.74.

TSE:IPL opened at C$13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,740. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

