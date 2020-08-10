International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IPCO stock opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $435.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2018, it had proved and probable reserves of 288 million barrels of oil equivalents.

