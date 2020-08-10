INV Metals’ (INV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of INV Metals (TSE:INV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INV opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The company has a market cap of $105.14 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. INV Metals has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$1.11.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that INV Metals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

INV Metals Company Profile

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

