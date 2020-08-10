Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

