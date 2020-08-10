Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Up 5.8%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28, 11,913,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 12,740,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $511.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.