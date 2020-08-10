Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO opened at $12.63 on Friday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

