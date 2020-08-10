Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 60,498 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 735,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO opened at $40.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

