Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 1,434 call options.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $869,861.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $478,896.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $26,981,386. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMP stock opened at $309.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.