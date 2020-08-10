iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 55,086 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

