iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 267.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,503.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $19.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

