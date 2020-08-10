James K. Lines Sells 29,797 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,218,697.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DT opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion and a PE ratio of -27.82. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 54,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 611,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

