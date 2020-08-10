James R. Miller Sells 3,071 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 3,071 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.65, for a total value of $868,018.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of W opened at $309.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.66. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $323.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wayfair by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

