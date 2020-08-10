Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in CBIZ by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 192,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE CBZ opened at $24.92 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.60.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $839,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,892.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,131 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

