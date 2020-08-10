Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 11,947 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

